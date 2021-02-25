Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Pure Storage updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 315,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

