Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 7.9%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 9,394,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,863,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,287,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

