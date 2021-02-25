Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.80. 1,123,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 907,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

