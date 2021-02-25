Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

