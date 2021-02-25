Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PRPL stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.