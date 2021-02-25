Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Gap Down to $96.90

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.90 ($1.27), but opened at GBX 94 ($1.23). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 96.92 ($1.27), with a volume of 172,071 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PURP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.51 million and a P/E ratio of 323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

