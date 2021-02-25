Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.00. Pyxus International shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 6,298 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

