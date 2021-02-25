Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $155,577.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $891,956.23 and $155,577.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00010969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00492084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00066982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00081845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00482236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00071485 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

