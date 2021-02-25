Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

NYSE:ALB opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

