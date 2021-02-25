Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 110,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 258,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

