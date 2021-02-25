Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Issued By Truist Securiti

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DISH Network in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

