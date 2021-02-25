Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Issued By William Blair

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

EverQuote stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $89,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $26,454.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,886. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 92.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in EverQuote by 48.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 139,942 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 37.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote by 214.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

