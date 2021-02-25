Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $61,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

