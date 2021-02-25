Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.