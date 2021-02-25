Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of DSX opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

