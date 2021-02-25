Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.
Shares of DSX opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
