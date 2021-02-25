Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

