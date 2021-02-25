Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

