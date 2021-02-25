Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

