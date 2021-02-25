Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,042,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 346,827 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,894,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 543,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.