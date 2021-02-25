Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

