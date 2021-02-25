Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increased by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

