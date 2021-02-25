Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE BLD opened at $203.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.