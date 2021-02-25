Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

