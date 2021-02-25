Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Boosted by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

