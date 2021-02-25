Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

