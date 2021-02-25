Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.