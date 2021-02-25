Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By Raymond James

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

