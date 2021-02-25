Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Increased by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

