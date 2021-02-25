Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Lowered by Analyst

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

