Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.51 and last traded at $122.31. Approximately 730,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 530,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.66.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 216.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

