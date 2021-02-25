Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

