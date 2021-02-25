Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issued By KeyCorp

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $60.27 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last three months.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

