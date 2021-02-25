Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 125,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

