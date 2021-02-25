Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

DORM opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

