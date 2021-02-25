Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Lowered by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $5,701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $5,603,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $8,177,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

