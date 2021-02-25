Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Cut by Analyst

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last 90 days.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

