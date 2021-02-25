Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

