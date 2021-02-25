Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNL. Truist lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,369,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

