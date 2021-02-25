QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $21.29 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and $542,814.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

