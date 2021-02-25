QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was down 6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 4,557,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,226,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in QEP Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

