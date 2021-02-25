Qitmeer Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $402,033.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00481737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 156,773,770 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

