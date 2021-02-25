QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.27. QKL Stores shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 54,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS)

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

