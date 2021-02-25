QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $14.80 million and $1.04 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

