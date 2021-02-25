Qtum (QTUM) Trading 28.3% Lower This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $504.15 million and approximately $551.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00010854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,189,040 coins and its circulating supply is 98,155,237 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

