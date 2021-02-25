QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.29. 439,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

