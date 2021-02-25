Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 2,041,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,804,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.