Quant (QNT) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $36.48 or 0.00071436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $440.44 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003462 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00140691 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 360.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

