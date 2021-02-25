Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

