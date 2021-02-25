Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.90 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.02-4.52 EPS.
Quanta Services stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $81.99.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.