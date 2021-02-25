Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,113.11. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,022.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,332.55.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.