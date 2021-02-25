Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,375 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 398.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.55. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.20 and a 200 day moving average of $512.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

